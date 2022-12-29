Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 725.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,410 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.92.

NYSE SPG opened at $115.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $165.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

