Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 835 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 6,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $340.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,764,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.