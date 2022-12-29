Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Boosted by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.1% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,983,000 after purchasing an additional 784,420 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

NYSE BX opened at $72.16 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

