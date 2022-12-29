Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,803 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Autodesk worth $191,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $181.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $285.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,616 shares of company stock worth $323,182 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

