NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Tigress Financial cut their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.6 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $140.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $307.11. The stock has a market cap of $349.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

