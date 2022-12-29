Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $200.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $260.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

