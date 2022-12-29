Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on C. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of C opened at $44.62 on Thursday. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

