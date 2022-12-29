Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Increased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 50.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Walmart by 10.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.9% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.7% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 20,898 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.29 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $381.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day moving average of $135.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

