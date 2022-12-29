Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Decreased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $111.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $281.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $112.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

