Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $328.33 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $578.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.62. The company has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

