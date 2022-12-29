Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 176 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,442,000 after acquiring an additional 661,206 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $60,645,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DLR opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.