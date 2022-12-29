Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,725,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after acquiring an additional 502,935 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $1,090,886,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Stryker by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,554,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,116,000 after acquiring an additional 476,512 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $241.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.36. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

