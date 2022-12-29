Stonnington Group LLC Sells 210 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $7,559,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,958.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,946.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1,886.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

