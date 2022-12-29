Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank grew its position in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $212.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.