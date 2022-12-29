Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Decreased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 88,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,082,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Target by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Target by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Target by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $145.80 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.09.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.