Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,839 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $54.75 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $63.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95.

