Parkside Investments LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,004 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $378.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.01 and its 200-day moving average is $391.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

