Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Argus increased their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

