Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 20,610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,984 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of V opened at $204.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.86. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

In other Visa news

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

