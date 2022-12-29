UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.40-$24.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $357.00 billion-$360.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.39 billion. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.85-$22.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $599.56.

NYSE:UNH opened at $528.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

