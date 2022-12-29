Patron Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $54.97.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.