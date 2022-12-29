Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 3.2% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 278.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

Shares of PYPL opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

