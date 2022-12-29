Patron Partners LLC Acquires 1,067 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Corning by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Corning by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,814 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Corning by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 739,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

