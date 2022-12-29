Patron Partners LLC Acquires 297 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors increased its position in Cummins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

CMI stock opened at $241.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $254.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.59 and a 200-day moving average of $221.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

