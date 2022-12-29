Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 106 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Founders Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.6% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $17,405,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $436,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $713.03 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $779.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $739.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $672.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

