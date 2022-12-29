iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Boosted by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.81 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.241 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

