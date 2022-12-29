Benin Management CORP Invests $205,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $143.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.80.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

