Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 1,128 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $167.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

