Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 993 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average is $72.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

D has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

