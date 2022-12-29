Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $402.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $435.96 and its 200 day moving average is $432.06. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

