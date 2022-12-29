Lake Street Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

