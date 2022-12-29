Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 2.7 %

WY opened at $30.63 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

