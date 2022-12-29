Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,321 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 21,090 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.3% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $129,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.62 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

