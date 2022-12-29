TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. American National Bank raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.80. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.57.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
