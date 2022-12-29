Founders Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Markel by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,304.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,258.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,234.15. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.33.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

