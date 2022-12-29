Selective Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,005 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,938,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,892,000 after buying an additional 54,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,377,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,003,000 after buying an additional 338,942 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,199,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 569,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $57.87 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.