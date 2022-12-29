Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,086 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROK. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.69.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.9 %

ROK stock opened at $255.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $350.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,452 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

