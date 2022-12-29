Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 69,966 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $14,644,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth about $5,976,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth about $5,571,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth about $2,360,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth about $1,879,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haleon Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus initiated coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

