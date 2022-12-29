Investment Partners LTD. Has $709,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 139.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,277,409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,126,185,000 after acquiring an additional 347,193 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $140.36 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $307.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.70 and its 200-day moving average is $153.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

