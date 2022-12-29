Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $669,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $483.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.19. The firm has a market cap of $126.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $351.55 and a 52-week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

