Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 42,121 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,372,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,121 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Enbridge worth $199,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 43,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

