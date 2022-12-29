Stonnington Group LLC Sells 11,830 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 17,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 68,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $62.57 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $154.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.