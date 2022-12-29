Stonnington Group LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,582 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $45.85 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

