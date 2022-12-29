Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Stifel Financial worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,984,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,930,000 after purchasing an additional 268,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,559,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,384,000 after purchasing an additional 185,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 393,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SF stock opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.28. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 16.33%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

