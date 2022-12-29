Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $24,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $99.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $145.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

