Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 336,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,642,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 49,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WASH opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $814.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $57.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Washington Trust Bancorp to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

