Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 9,805 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,733 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources Price Performance

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $127.40 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.29 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.50 and its 200 day moving average is $122.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

