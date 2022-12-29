Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 698 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.3% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after buying an additional 124,572 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,936,000 after buying an additional 675,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,821,000 after buying an additional 569,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.01.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

