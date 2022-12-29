Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 903 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.2% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 31.8% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $531.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $551.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.68. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $808.29.

ASML Announces Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($510.64) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.