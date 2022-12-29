Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up 4.3% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $26,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,812,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $396,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,512,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,430.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,385.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,273.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,356.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

